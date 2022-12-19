The Marvels Synopsis Teases Titular Trio’s Mission

A brand new synopsis for Marvel Studios’ upcoming Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels has been revealed (via The Direct). It provides us with a detailed premise of Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau’s world-saving mission, which involves a wormhole and a Kree revolutionary that will lead the trio to form an unlikely connection.

“Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence,” reads the synopsis. “But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels.”

The Marvels will see the return of Oscar winner Brie Larson as she reprises her role as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, who fans have last seen during Avengers: Endgame. Joining Larson in the sequel are WandaVision breakout star Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau and Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomer Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, who is set to first debut in her own upcoming Disney+ series.

The sequel is being directed by Nia DaCosta (Candyman), from a screenplay by Megan McDonnell. Additional cast also includes English actress Zawe Ashton (Velvet Buzzsaw) as the sequel’s antagonist and popular South Korean actor Park Seo-Joon in an undisclosed role.

Captain Marvel made its debut in 2019 where it went on to earn a worldwide gross of over $1.1 billion, making it the fifth-highest grossing film of that year. It also starred Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn, who are both set to star in their own Disney+ series Secret Invasion.

The Marvels will hit the theaters on July 28, 2023, as part of the MCU’s Phase Five.