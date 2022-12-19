Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Netflix Release Date & Time

The much-anticipated Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is finally hitting Netflix.

The A Knives Out sequel is almost here, featuring the return of Daniel Craig’s beloved Detective Benoit Blanc. Here’s when to watch the upcoming film.

When to Watch Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Netflix set the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery release date at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Friday, December 23. The movie, which had a limited theatrical release, is once again written and directed by Knives Out director Rian Johnson. The sequel follows Craig’s Detective Benoit Blanc as he travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects.

Joining Craig are Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy), Edward Norton (Fight Club), Janelle Monáe (Hidden Figures), Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision), Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton), Kate Hudson (Almost Famous), Madelyn Cline (Outer Banks), Jessica Henwick (Love and Monsters), and Ethan Hawke (Sinister).

Production on the sequel finished in September 2021. Johnson is producing the film with Ram Bergman via their T-Street Productions banner.

In 2021, Netflix won the rights for Johnson’s two Knives Out sequels, which reportedly cost the streamer over $400 million. The first film grossed over $311 million at the worldwide box office and also received acclaimed and multiple award nominations, including an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay.