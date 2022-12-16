Killing It: Amazon Sets Horror Comedy Movie From A Black Lady Sketch Show Team

After working together on HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show, writer-director Bridget Stokes and series creator Robin Thede have once again partnered up for their next collaboration. According to Deadline, Stokes has signed on to helm Amazon Studios’ upcoming horror comedy film titled Killing It, which will be written by Thede.

For her directorial work in the third season of A Black Lady Sketch Show, Stokes became the first Black woman to win an Emmy Award for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series. Meanwhile, Thede has also garnered five Emmy nominations for producing the acclaimed HBO show, which has already been renewed for a fourth season.

Killing It will center around four best friends who are traveling together to attend the SpelHouse homecoming in an attempt to redeem their college reputations. However, things took a major turn when their trip turns into a nightmare, as they must fight for their survival after the country suddenly gets overtaken by zombies.

The film will be produced by Thede through her Better or Words banner along with John Hodges, Brooke Posch, and Tony Hernandez.