Exclusive The Honeymoon Clip Featuring Maria Bakalova

ComingSoon is happy to debut an exclusive clip from The Honeymoon, the upcoming comedy written and directed by Dean Craig.

Sometimes, even mobsters wish they could be free to do what they want. In this exclusive clip, Italian mobster Giorgio (Lucas Bravo) confesses he would have loved to become a painter. Sarah (Maria Bakalova) reminds him all the money in the world can’t buy you happiness. The film will arrive in select theaters and on VOD on December 16.

Check out the exclusive The Honeymoon clip here below:

The Honeymoon is written and directed by Craig (Death at a Funeral, Love Wedding Repeat). The film is led by Oscar nominee Bakalova, Asim Chaudhry, and Pico Alexander. The cast also includes Marco Valerio Montesano, Michele Enrico Montesano, and Bravo.

“Adam whisks his new bride Sarah to Venice for a honeymoon,” reads the synopsis. “But when Adam brings best friend Bav along for the ride, Bav causes one gross-out disaster after another. When charming gangster Giorgio falls for Sarah, he gets rid of Adam and Bav by sending them across the border on a drug-dealing mission. Can they outrun the Slovenian cops, dodge bullets from the baddies, and get back before Sarah gets a rich new mobster boyfriend?”

The Honeymoon hails from Notorious Pictures, with Guglielmo Marchetti serving as a producer. It is also produced by Bakalova and Piers Tempest.