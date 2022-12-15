Halloween Trilogy 4K UHD Giveaway for Modern Horror Classics

ComingSoon has one 4K UHD copy of the Halloween Trilogy to give out. The collection includes 2018’s Halloween, its sequel Halloween Kills, and this year’s Halloween Ends. The films star Jamie Lee-Curtis, James Jude Courtney, Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, and Rohan Campbell. The Halloween Trilogy collection will be released in 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD formats on December 27.

“Four years after her last encounter with masked killer Michael Myers, Laurie Strode is living with her granddaughter and trying to finish her memoir,” reads the synopsis for Halloween Ends. “Myers hasn’t been seen since, and Laurie finally decides to liberate herself from rage and fear and embrace life. However, when a young man stands accused of murdering a boy that he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that forces Laurie to confront the evil she can’t control.”

To enter our Halloween Trilogy giveaway, you can either retweet the Twitter post below or comment on our corresponding Facebook post. The giveaway lasts until December 22, and entrants must be in the U.S. to be eligible to win since it is a physical prize. Good luck to all who enter!

