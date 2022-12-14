Saw X Cast Gains 4 New Actors

The cast for the upcoming tenth entry in the Saw franchise, Saw X, continues to grow, with Lionsgate announcing that four new actors have joined the cast ahead of its October 2023 release.

Renata Vaca (Midnight Family), Paulette Hernandez (Crown of Tears), Joshua Okamoto (VGLY), and Octavio Hinojosa (How to Survive Being Single) have joined the cast of the film in undisclosed roles. As of right now, little is known about their inclusion in the film, as details for Saw X are being kept under wraps.

They’ll join the previously announced Synnøve Macody Lund (Ragnarok), Steven Brand (Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman), Michael Beach (Mayor of Kingstown), and Tobin Bell.

Kevin Greutert, who directed Saw VI and Saw: The Final Chapter, is also returning to direct Saw X. The film is currently slated to release theatrically on October 27, 2023.

The latest Saw film, Spiral, was written by Josh Stolberg and Pete Goldfinger and directed by Darren Lynn Bousman, who previously helmed Saw II, Saw III, and Saw IV. The film was generally considered to be a failure, with the project receiving mixed reviews and only making about $40 million at the box office.