Bones and All Blu-ray Release Date Set for January 2023

Bones and All, the latest collaboration between Luca Guadagnino and Timothée Chalamet, is finally arriving on Blu-ray. Guadagnino’s Bones and All will hit the domestic market on January 31. The movie will be available both on Blu-ray and DVD, with the price of the latter set at $29.98.

“The film will center around a story of first love between Maren (Russell), a young woman learning how to survive on the margins of society, and Lee (Chalamet), an intense and disenfranchised drifter, as they meet and join together for a thousand-mile odyssey that takes them through the back roads, hidden passages, and trap doors of Ronald Reagan’s America,” reads the synopsis. “But despite their best efforts, all roads lead back to their terrifying pasts and to a final stand that will determine whether their love can survive their otherness.”

Additional cast includes Mark Rylance, Michael Stuhlbarg, Chloe Sevigny, Francesca Scorsese, Jessica Harper, André Holland, and Halloween director David Gordon Green.

Guadagnino directed and produced Bones and All from a screenplay adapted by Dave Kajganich. It is executive produced by Giovanni Corrado and Raffaella Viscardi. Producers are Kajganich, Theresa Park, Marco Morabito, Francesco Melzi d’Eril and Gabriele Moratti, Lorenzo Mieli, and Peter Spears.

This project is a production by Frenesy Film Company together with Per Capita Productions, with Italian companies The Apartment Pictures, Enzio Ricci’s 3 Marys, Memo, Tender Stories, Adler, Elafood, Elafilm, Manila, Serfis, and Wise Pictures financing the film.