John Cena, Jason Momoa to Star in Action Comedy Killer Vacation

John Cena and Jason Momoa are set to star in the upcoming Warner Bros. action comedy Killer Vacation, according to a recent report from Variety.

The new film will see both stars — who met on the set of the Fast & Furious franchise — appear in as-of-yet-unknown roles. Not too much is known about the upcoming film, with Variety noting that Warner Bros. Discovery is currently keeping things close to the vest. However, those familiar with the project compare it to other fun adventures like True Lies. The script will be written by Mark and Brian Gunn and produced by John Rickard and Peter Safran, the latter of whom helped set up the film prior to his promotion to co-CEO of DC Studios alongside James Gunn.

This isn’t the first time Warner Bros. and Cena have worked together, as the actor has risen to superstardom following his role in 2021’s The Suicide Squad and the HBO Max series Peacemaker, which see him play the titular jingoistic antihero. Up next for Cena is a handful of films, including the action comedy film Freelance, the animated Coyote vs. Acme, the spy film Argylle, and Project X-Traction.

Momoa’s connections to Warner Bros. are also numerous, with the actor having starred in several DC Films projects as Aquaman, as well as in 2021’s Dune. Up next for him is the Aquaman sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Momoa is also set to appear in both Fast X and the final film in the Fast & Furious franchise, Fast & Furious 11, when they debut in 2023 and 2024, respectively.