James Cameron: Avatar 2’s Motion Capture Is Much Better Than Any Marvel Movie

When Avatar: The Way of Water debuts in a couple of days, it will do so with technology that director James Cameron says is better than anything Marvel has ever done.

Speaking to Comicbook.com in a recent interview, Cameron discussed the upcoming sequel’s motion capture technology, saying that “it’s not even close” to something like the things fans have seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, Cameron didn’t brag for the sake of bragging, but instead noted that elevating the technology will make things better for everyone.

“Obviously the big comic book films have been driving the sheer volume of the industry … the rising tide of technique raises everybody together,” Cameron said (via IGN). “It gives you higher quality artists, more tools and plug-ins and code [to use]. You’ve got more talented people writing code out there.

“Our team at WETA Digital is constantly having new hires, and it’s coming out of that pool. So it improves everything. That said, WETA Effects, as it’s called now, is the best. Right? Industrial Light & Magic does great work, but when it comes to the kind of emotive facial stuff that we’re doing … Thanos? Come on. Give me a break. You saw [Avatar: The Way of Water]. It’s not even close. It’s what WETA did.”

The sequel is directed and co-written by James Cameron. It features the return of Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, Stephen Lang, Matt Gerald, and Sigourney Weaver. Additional cast members include Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Vin Diesel, Jemaine Clement, and Oona Chaplin, alongside a slate of young actors.

“Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure,” says the official synopsis.

Three additional films are planned, with Avatar 3 tentatively scheduled for December 20, 2024, Avatar 4 set for December 18, 2026, and Avatar 5 on December 22, 2028.