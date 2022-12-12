Oppenheimer Photos Tease Christopher Nolan’s Next Movie

The first official Oppenheimer photos from Universal Pictures’ upcoming biographical thriller drama have been revealed (via Total Film). The photos continue to tease Christopher Nolan’s next epic, which is being led by his long-time collaborator Cillian Murphy. The film is scheduled to arrive in theaters on July 21, 2023.

The photos also provide us with our first look at its other star-studded cast members, including Robert Downey Jr. and Emily Blunt. It also showed a behind-the-scenes look at Nolan directing the film.

A few more pictures from #Oppenheimer – be sure to keep an eye on our Twitter feed as we unveil new stories throughout the day pic.twitter.com/v53FuvIPqf — Total Film (@totalfilm) December 12, 2022

Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders), Emily Blunt (Edge of Tomorrow), Robert Downey Jr. (Avengers: Endgame), Matt Damon (Good Will Hunting), Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody), Florence Pugh (Midsommar), Josh Hartnett (Pearl Harbor), Benny Safdie (Good Time), Dane DeHaan (Chronicle), Jack Quaid (The Boys), Dylan Arnold (You Season 3), and more.

“The IMAX-shot epic thriller thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it,” reads the logline

The film is written and directed by Christopher Nolan, based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book “American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer,” by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin.

Oppenheimer will be distributed theatrically worldwide by Universal Pictures. Nolan and Emma Thomas are producing through their Syncopy banner, along with Atlas Entertainment’s Charles Roven.