2023 Golden Globe Nominees Announced

The full list of nominees for the forthcoming 2023 Golden Globe Awards was announced this morning by Lopez vs. Lopez stars Selenis Leyva and Mayan Lopez. Leading the film categories with eight nominations is Searchlight Pictures’ The Banshees of Inisherin starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson. It was then followed by A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once starring Michelle Yeoh.
Meanwhile, Quinta Brunson’s mockumentary sitcom Abbott Elementary has dominated the TV category with five nominations. Netflix’s current hit show Wednesday also scored two nominations, including Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy and Best Performance by an Actress for Jenna Ortega.
Hosted by comedic actor Jerrod Carmichael, the 80th Golden Globe Awards is set to air on NBC on Tuesday, January 10. Check out the full list of nominations below.
Film Awards
Best Motion Picture – DRAMA
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
- TÁR
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – DRAMA
- Cate Blanchett – TÁR
- Olivia Colman – Empire of Light
- Viola Davis – The Woman King
- Ana de Armas – Blonde
- Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – DRAMA
- Austin Butler – Elvis
- Brendan Fraser – The Whale
- Hugh Jackman – The Son
- Bill Nighy – Living
- Jeremy Pope – The Inspection
Best Motion Picture – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Triangle of Sadness
Best Performance by An Actress in a Motion Pictures – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
- Lesley Manville – Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
- Margot Robbie – Babylon
- Anya Taylor-Joy – The Menu
- Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Performance by An Actor in a Motion Pictures – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
- Diego Calva – Babylon
- Daniel Craig – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Adam Driver – White Noise
- Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ralph Fiennes – The Menu
Best Motion Picture – ANIMATED
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Inu-Oh
- Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Turning Red
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Argentina, 1985
- Close
- Decision to Leave
- RRR
Best Performance by An Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
- Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Dolly de Leon – Triangle of Sadness
- Carey Mulligan – She Said
Best Performance by An Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
- Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brad Pitt – Babylon
- Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse
Best Director – MOTION PICTURE
- James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Daniels – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Baz Luhrmann – Elvis
- Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
Best Screenplay – MOTION PICTURE
- Todd Field – TÁR
- The Daniels – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Sarah Polley – Women Talking
- Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans
Best Original Score – MOTION PICTURE
- Carter Burwell – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Hildur Gudnadóttir – Women Talking
- Justin Hurwitz – Babylon
- John Williams – The Fabelmans
Best Original Song – MOTION PICTURE
- “Carolina” by Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)
- “Ciao Papa” by Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro, Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)
- “Hold My Hand” by Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice (Top Gun: Maverick)
- “Lift Me Up” by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
- “Naatu Naatu” by Kala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)
Television Awards
Best Television Series – DRAMA
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- House of the Dragon
- Ozark
- Severance
Best Performance by An Actress in a Television Series – DRAMA
- Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon
- Laura Linney – Ozark
- Imelda Staunton – The Crown
- Hilary Swank – Alaska Daily
- Zendaya – Euphoria
Best Performance by An Actor in a Television Series – DRAMA
- Jeff Bridges – The Old Man
- Kevin Costner – Yellowstone
- Diego Luna – Andor
- Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott – Severance
Best Television Series – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Wednesday
Best Performance by An Actress in a Television Series – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
- Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
- Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
- Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
- Jean Smart – Hacks
Best Performance by An Actor in a Television Series – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
- Donald Glover – Atlanta
- Bill Hader – Barry
- Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made For Television
- Black Bird
- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- The Dropout
- Pam & Tommy
- The White Lotus
Best Performance by An Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or A Motion Picture Made For Television
- Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy
- Julia Garner – Inventing Anna
- Lily James – Pam & Tommy
- Julia Roberts – Gaslit
- Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout
Best Performance by An Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or A Motion Pictures Made For Television
- Taron Egerton – Black Bird
- Colin Firth – The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven
- Evan Peters – Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy
Best Performance by An Actress in a Supporting Role on Television
- Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
- Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Daisy Edgar-Jones – Under the Banner of Heaven
- Niecy Nash – Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus
Best Performance by An Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
- F. Murray Abraham – The White Lotus
- Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient
- Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird
- Richard Jenkins – Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy