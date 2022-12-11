Domestic Box Office Results: Wakanda and Violent Night Remain Dominant

As expected, Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever remained atop the domestic box office charts with an additional $11.1 million in the pot. The superhero epic has totaled $409.8M domestically and roughly $767M worldwide. Those are certainly decent numbers but nowhere near as extravagant as the original Black Panther’s $1.3B worldwide take. Wakanda Forever may not even pass Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ $955M worldwide haul, despite having the cineplex to itself over the last month.

Meanwhile, Universal’s Violent Night continues to draw viewers eager for blood-soaked Christmas spirit. The gory action comedy dipped 47% in Weekend 2 and collected $8.7M to bring its domestic cume to $26.7M.

Elsewhere, Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale, starring Brendan Fraser, opened in New York and Los Angeles and earned the biggest limited opening of the year, per Deadline. The A24 pic collected $360,000, or $60,000 per screen average, which marks the director’s largest opening since his Black Swan.

The cumulative box office earned $38.3M, which was precariously close to 2022’s low point — the last week of January totaled just $34.87M. With a curious lack of films hitting the multiplex lately, this weekend is the perfect opportunity for James Cameron to step in and conquer the world again with Avatar: The Way of Water.

Box Office Results: Domestic Top 10

1.) Wakanda Forever Dis 3,725 (-130) theaters, Fri $2.8M (-37%), Sat $5.1M Sun $3.1M 3 day $11.1M (-37%), Total $409.8M/Wk 5

2.) Violent Night Uni 3,723 theaters (+41), Fri $2.4M (-50%) Sat $3.89M Sun $2.39M 3-day $8.7M (-40%), Total $26.7M/Wk 2

3.) Strange World Dis 3,560 (-614) theaters, Fri $787K (-28%) Sat $1.8M Sun $1M 3-day $3.6M (-29%)Total $30.4M /Wk 3 Searchlight Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

4.) The Menu Sea 2,710 (-100) theaters Fri $825K (-21%) Sat $1.2M Sun $675K 3-day $2.7M (-21%) Total $29M/Wk 4

5.) Devotion Sony 3,458 theaters (+53) Fri $600K Sat $885K Sun $515K 3-day $2M (-26%) Total $16.9M/Wk 3

6.) Black Adam (WB) 2,143 (-88) theaters Fri $330K, Sat $630K, Sun $380K 3-day $1.34M (-14%) Total $166.8M/Wk 8

7.) The Fabelmans (Uni) 973 (+355) theaters Fri $340K Sat $510K Sun $330K 3-day $1.18M (-7%) Total $7.3M/Wk 5

8.) Met Opera: The Hours (Fath) 826 theaters Sat B.O. is $791K/Wk 1

9.) I Heard the Bells (Fath) 973 theaters (+445) Fri $233K Sat $295K Sun $221,8K 3-day $750,7K, Total $4.07M/Wk 2

10.) Spoiler Alert (Uni) 783 (+777) theatres Fri $250K Sat $240K Sun $210K 3-day $700K (+744%), Total $803K/Wk 2