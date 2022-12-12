Evil Dead Rise Photo Gives First Look at Main Cast

Another new image for New Line Cinema’s upcoming film Evil Dead Rise is out, showcasing the main cast as they face off against a terrifying new Deadite.

The latest image comes courtesy of director Lee Cronin, who shared the photograph on social media. The image gives fans their first look at some of the main characters in the film, including Gabrielle Echols, Morgan Davis, Nell Fisher, Alyssa Sutherland, and Lily Sullivan.

Check out the latest Evil Dead Rise photo below:

Evil Dead Rise will be led by Alyssa Sutherland (Vikings) and Lily Sullivan (Picnic at Hanging Rock), along with Gabrielle Echols (Reminiscence), Morgan Davies (The Girlfriend Experience), and Nell Fisher (Northspur). Executive producer and franchise star Bruce Campbell previously confirmed that the upcoming film wouldn’t have any ties to the previous films and will mainly center around the Necronomicon.

The fifth installment is expected to tell a modern-day urban horror story that will take the franchise out of its classic woods setting and into the city for the first time. The movie will tell the twisted tale of two estranged sisters whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish family imaginable.

Evil Dead Rise is being written and directed by Lee Cronin (The Hole In The Ground), who was handpicked by franchise creator Sam Raimi, as well as Bruce Campbell and Robert Tapert. It is executive produced by Raimi, Campbell, Tapert, Romel Adam, John Keville, and Macdara Kelleher.