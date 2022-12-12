The Banshees of Inisherin Digital Code Giveaway for Colin Farrell-Led Dramedy

ComingSoon has three digital codes to give away for the digital version of The Banshees of Inisherin to give out. The film is written and directed by Martin McDonagh and stars Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon, and Barry Keoghan.

“From director-writer Martin McDonagh comes a unique film starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson,” reads the film’s synopsis. “Although Pádraic and Colm have been lifelong friends, they find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, bringing alarming consequences for both of them.”

The Banshees of Inisherin will be available digitally on December 13 and on Blu-ray and DVD December 20.