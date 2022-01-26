Apple’s Animated Fantasy Pic Luck Cast & Release Date Announced

Apple Original Films has finally set the release date for Skydance Animation’s upcoming fantasy animated film Luck, which will feature a star-studded voice cast including Oscar winner Whoopi Goldberg and Simon Pegg (Ice Age films). The animated adventure will be available for streaming globally on Friday, August 5, exclusively on Apple TV+.

In addition, Broadway star Eva Noblezada (Yellow Rose, Miss Saigon), Flula Borg (Trolls World Tour), Lil Rel Howery (Free Guy), Colin O’Donoghue (Once Upon a Time), John Ratzenberger (Cheers), and Adelynn Spoon (Watchmen) have also been cast.

RELATED: Percy Jackson and the Olympians Series Adaptation Greenlit at Disney+

“Luck centers around the unluckiest girl alive who stumbles upon the never-before-seen world of good and bad luck and must join with magical creatures to uncover a force more powerful than even luck itself,” reads the synopsis.

They will be joining previously confirmed cast member acclaimed star Jane Fonda (Grace & Frankie) as she voices the role of the CEO of Good Luck and the luckiest ancient being in all the land, the Dragon. The rest of the character descriptions are listed below:

Noblezada will portray the leading role of Sam Greenfield – the unluckiest person in the world. When she ages out of foster care, Sam discovers the Land of Luck and embarks on a quest that could change her luck forever.

Pegg’s Bob – a lucky black cat from the Land of Luck, who becomes Sam’s partner in the quest to find a lucky penny in hopes of preserving his lucky life.

Goldberg’s the Captain – stands guard as the head of security for the Land of Luck.

Borg’s Jeff the Unicorn – is a larger-than-life facilities engineer who maintains the magical machine that distributes good and bad luck to the human world and who dreams of one day being reunited with his one true love

Howery’s Marv – the owner of the Flowers & More store where Sam gets her first job, who is upbeat, sharply-dressed, and always ready with an encouraging word for unlucky Sam.

O’Donoghue’s Gerry – a loyal leprechaun who adores his job working with Bob at Arrivals and Departures in the Land of Good Luck and is the first to volunteer for any task, bringing good cheer wherever he goes.

Ratzenberger’s Rootie – a bad luck root and the self-appointed mayor of Bad Luck, who runs The Lucky Shot, the one and only Bad Luck watering hole, where he specializes in free advice.

Spoon’s Hazel – Sam’s roommate and best friend at the Summerland Home for Girls, who is five years old and believes that she’ll be adopted by her forever family just as soon as she finds a real lucky penny, which Sam is determined to find for her.

RELATED: Disney+’s Moana Series Has Found Its Director in David G. Derrick Jr.

The magical and adventurous film is directed by Peggy Holmes from a screenplay written by Kiel Murray, Jon Aibel, and Glenn Berger. Producers are John Lasseter, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and David Eisenmann for Skydance Animation.

Along with Luck, Apple and Skydance are also set to premiere another fantasy film titled Spellbound which will feature music from Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken.