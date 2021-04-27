Patrick Dempsey Will Sing in Disenchanted: ‘It’s A Midlife Crisis Movie’

Patrick Dempsey was already set to return in Disney’s Disenchanted film, but now he has confirmed that he’ll be lending more than just his acting ability to the film.

RELATED: Disenchanted Cast Details Emerge, Features Snow White’s Seven Dwarfs

In a new interview with Variety, Dempsey was asked about the upcoming sequel to Enchanted and said that he’ll be singing for the first time in the film. “I will be singing for the first time. I’ve never ever sung publicly — for a reason. So bear with me,” Dempsey said. “I hope the fans embrace it. But they’ve set me up for success and the lyrics are really fun. The numbers have really great choreography. And the premise is going to be interesting.”

Dempsey also detailed some of what fans can expect from the sequel, jokingly referring to the film as a “midlife crisis movie” due to how old everyone is when they returned to the project.

“Every year they were like, ‘We’re going to do this. It’s going to get done,’ but then no one could agree on the script. It’s such an important film for them and it’s a satire. It’s not a typical Disney movie. It’s kind of off-brand a little bit. Yet we give honor to all of those Disney movies that have come before and they finally now have figured it out. And we’re old enough, so it’s like a midlife crisis movie.”

The actor also expressed excitement about getting to work with everybody after 14 years and being able to help bring some escapism back into the world. “We need those romantic comedies and those musicals to get people out of the doldrums that we’re in,” Dempsey said.

RELATED: Disenchanted: Disney Sequel Casts Three Actresses as Villains

Disenchanted will begin production this year, with filming taking place in Ireland over the summer. The film will be released exclusively on Disney+, although an exact release date is currently unknown.