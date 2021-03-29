Warner Bros. unveils character posters for Space Jam: A New Legacy!

With only a few months left until the arrival of the long-in-the-works family-friendly sequel, Warner Bros. has unveiled a new set of character posters from Space Jam: A New Legacy showing off its roster of heroes from the Looney Tunes world and star LeBron James! The posters can be viewed below!

RELATED: Pepé Le Pew Will Not Be Appearing in Space Jam: A New Legacy

Having officially entered development in 2014 with James starring after nearly 20 years spent in development hell, A New Legacy was set to be helmed by Justin Lin (F9: The Fast Saga), though it’s unclear why he left the project, then had Terence Nance (Random Acts of Flyness) taking over until he departed due to creative difference with the studio and producers for the vision of the film and eventually seeing Malcolm D. Lee (Girls Trip) landing the job.

Produced by Black Panther‘s Ryan Coogler, the film centers on James and his young son Dom (Cedric Joe) — who dreams of becoming a video game developer — as they find themselves trapped in a virtual space by a rogue AI named Al-G Rhythm (Don Cheadle). In order to get back home safely, he must lead Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Lola Bunny and the rest of the undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over Al-G’s digitized players on the court.

Alongside James, the film will feature an impressive roster of professional talent including Portland Trailblazers’ Damian Lillard, New Orleans Pelicans’ Anthony Davis, Golden State Warriors’ Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, Los Angeles Lakers’ Kyle Kuzma, Phoenix Suns’ Chris Paul, Phoenix Mercury’s Diana Taurasi and Los Angeles Sparks’ siblings Chiney and Nneka Ogwumike. The cast for the film also includes Star Trek: Discovery and The Walking Dead alum Sonequa Martin-Green as James’ wife Kamiyah.

RELATED: The Suicide Squad Trailer & Character Posters: They’re Dying to Save The World

In the 1996 fan-favorite original, Michael Jordan teamed up with Looney Tunes characters to battle a group of animated aliens on the court. Space Jam went on to gross $230 million worldwide and besides Jordan, included some of the NBA’s biggest stars like Larry Bird, Charles Barkley, and Patrick Ewing. Bugs Bunny and the Looney Tunes will now team with James on the court to battle an unknown entity.

Space Jam: A New Legacy will arrive in theaters and on HBO Max on July 16! Relive the original by purchasing it now.