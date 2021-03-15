Raya and the Last Dragon Blu-ray, DVD & Digital details released!
Walt Disney Animation Studios’ epic adventure Raya and the Last Dragon will be arriving on all major digital platforms beginning April 2, and on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD beginning May 18! The home release includes Disney’s new animated short “Us Again.” The animated feature is currently playing in select theaters. The film is also available on Disney+ Premier Access and will become available to all Disney+ subscribers on June 4, 2021. You can check out the rest of the home release details below!
Contactless Tickets – Advance ticket purchase and Mobile ticket entry on Fandango! – Going back to movie theaters!
RELATED: CS Video: Co-Writer Adele Lim & Producer Osnat Shurer Talk Raya and the Last Dragon
Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. But when sinister monsters known as the Druun threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, those same monsters have returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the last dragon in order to finally stop the Druun for good. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than dragon magic to save the world—it’s going to take trust as well.
From directors Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada, co-directors Paul Briggs and John Ripa, producers Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho, and featuring the voices of Kelly Marie Tran (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) as Raya and Awkwafina (The Farewell) as Sisu, the voice cast also includes Gemma Chan (Captain Marvel) as Raya’s nemesis, Namaari; Daniel Dae Kim (Hellboy) as Raya’s visionary father, Benja; Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) as Namaari’s powerful mother, Virana; Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange) as Tong, a formidable giant; Izaac Wang as Boun, a 10-year-old entrepreneur; Thalia Tran as the mischievous toddler Little Noi; Alan Tudyk (Harley Quinn) as Tuk Tuk, Raya’s best friend and trusty steed; Lucille Soong (Fresh Off the Boat) as Dang Hu, the leader of the land of Talon; Patti Harrison (Shrill) as the chief of the Tail land; and Ross Butler (To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You) as chief of the Spine land.
RELATED: CS Video: Raya and the Last Dragon Filmmakers on Disney’s New Animated Adventure
Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Raya and the Last Dragon Bonus Features:
• An Introduction to Us Again – Director Zach Parrish takes you behind the scenes of the Walt Disney Animation Studios short.
• Deleted Scenes
Show Comments