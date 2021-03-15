Raya and the Last Dragon Blu-ray, DVD & Digital details released!

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ epic adventure Raya and the Last Dragon will be arriving on all major digital platforms beginning April 2, and on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD beginning May 18! The home release includes Disney’s new animated short “Us Again.” The animated feature is currently playing in select theaters. The film is also available on Disney+ Premier Access and will become available to all Disney+ subscribers on June 4, 2021. You can check out the rest of the home release details below!

Contactless Tickets – Advance ticket purchase and Mobile ticket entry on Fandango! – Going back to movie theaters!

RELATED: CS Video: Co-Writer Adele Lim & Producer Osnat Shurer Talk Raya and the Last Dragon

Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. But when sinister monsters known as the Druun threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, those same monsters have returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the last dragon in order to finally stop the Druun for good. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than dragon magic to save the world—it’s going to take trust as well.

From directors Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada, co-directors Paul Briggs and John Ripa, producers Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho, and featuring the voices of Kelly Marie Tran (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) as Raya and Awkwafina (The Farewell) as Sisu, the voice cast also includes Gemma Chan (Captain Marvel) as Raya’s nemesis, Namaari; Daniel Dae Kim (Hellboy) as Raya’s visionary father, Benja; Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) as Namaari’s powerful mother, Virana; Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange) as Tong, a formidable giant; Izaac Wang as Boun, a 10-year-old entrepreneur; Thalia Tran as the mischievous toddler Little Noi; Alan Tudyk (Harley Quinn) as Tuk Tuk, Raya’s best friend and trusty steed; Lucille Soong (Fresh Off the Boat) as Dang Hu, the leader of the land of Talon; Patti Harrison (Shrill) as the chief of the Tail land; and Ross Butler (To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You) as chief of the Spine land.

RELATED: CS Video: Raya and the Last Dragon Filmmakers on Disney’s New Animated Adventure

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Raya and the Last Dragon Bonus Features:

• An Introduction to Us Again – Director Zach Parrish takes you behind the scenes of the Walt Disney Animation Studios short.

• Us Again – An elderly man and his young-at-heart wife rekindle their passion for life on one magical night.

• Taste of Raya – Dine along with Kelly Marie Tran and the film’s creative team–virtually–over a Southeast Asian menu inspired by the countries that influenced the film as they discuss their experiences creating the world of Kumandra.

• Raya: Bringing it Home – When the global pandemic of 2020 hit, production of Raya and the Last Dragon moved to the houses of over 450 people. We open a window into their lives and learn how they overcame massive obstacles to make an animated feature from home.

• Martial Artists – You’ll get a kick out of learning about the martial art forms and weapons used in the film as co-screenwriter Qui Nguyen and visual anthropologist Dr. S. Steve Arounsack share the inspiration behind the film’s action-packed elements.

• We are Kumandra – Meet members of the Southeast Asia Story Trust and discover the cultural influences that inspired the film…and how important this representation in a Disney animated film is to the people of the region.

• Outtakes – Step into the homes and behind the mics of the cast of Raya and the Last Dragon as they experience voice-over sessions in closets and shaky internet connections, which made recording this film unlike any other.

• Fun Facts & Easter Eggs – Take a look at some of the hidden surprises and behind-the-scenes secrets of Raya and the Last Dragon.

• The Story Behind the Storyboard with John Ripa – Co-Director John Ripa invites you to get an inside look at his thought process as he pitches a storyboard sequence from the film and talks about his amazing career with Disney Animation.

• Deleted Scenes

-Introduction – Head of Story Fawn Veerasunthorn introduces deleted scenes from Raya and the Last Dragon.

-The Bridge – Raya confronts an early version of the Druun in this deleted storyboard sequence.

-Escaping Namaari – See an early version sequence of an introduction to Namaari as an adult.

-Dragon Blade – Discover an early version of Raya’s sword, when it used to have magical powers.

-Meet Boun – Meet an early version of Boun before he was a chef and shrimp boat captain.

-The Heart of the Dragon – Co-Director John Ripa introduces a deleted scene which brought the theme of hope into the film.