Jurassic World: Dominion Set to Resume Production in Early July!

Jurassic World: Dominion set to resume UK production in early July
Three months after production had been temporarily suspended on Colin Treverrow’s Jurassic World: Dominion last March, Universal Pictures has official confirmed that filming is finally set to resume the second week of July at Pinewood Studios in the UK. The highly-anticipated third installment will be the first major film production to be able to restart filming following the British Film Commission’s recently released COVID-19 safety guidelines.
RELATED: Producer Frank Marshall Calls Jurassic World: Dominion “Start of a New Era”
According to Deadline, the studio’s top executives and producers have been working together nonstop to devise the safety measures needed to restart production with the studio allotting around $5 million to cover the expenses needed for the production’s safety protocols.
“Anyone with symptoms will be isolated immediately before being sent home,” the Universal production executive said in a statement to the outlet. “We want to make sure that we are going above and beyond the national protocols to create a safe environment. Cost isn’t our main concern now: it’s safety. We will take direction from our medical team, but we’re confident that with the staggered scheduling and zones of talent and crew, along with a system of contact tracing, we can move forward with limited delay in production.”
One of the protocols that will be strictly implemented is that all cast and crew will be tested multiple times throughout filming with some of the cast including Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, who are coming from the U.S., will be put into a two-week quarantine period before they could be allowed to go to the set.
The full details of the studio’s meticulous safety protocols are listed below:
RELATED: Mission: Impossible 7 Might Restart Filming in September
Steven Spielberg and Colin Trevorrow return to executive produce Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s Jurassic World: Dominion, with Trevorrow once again directing the next chapter in one of the biggest franchises in the history of cinema. Producers Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley once again partner with Spielberg and Trevorrow in leading the filmmakers for this installment.
The upcoming threequel will be starring returning cast members from the first two Jurassic World films include Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jake Johnson, Omar Sy Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith as well as original Jurassic Park stars Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum. It will also feature Mamoudou Athie (Sorry for You Loss), DeWanda Wise (She’s Gotta Have It), Dichen Lachman (Animal Kingdom, Altered Carbon) and Scott Haze (Venom, Antlers).
Joining the Jurassic team for the first time is Emily Carmichael (Pacific Rim Uprising, The Black Hole), who will craft the Jurassic World 3 screenplay with Trevorrow. They will work off a story by Derek Connolly and Trevorrow, who together co-wrote Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.
Jurassic World: Dominion is currently set to debut in theaters on June 11, 2021.
ComingSoon.net recommends all readers comply with CDC guidelines and remain as isolated as possible during this urgent time.
Show Comments