Jurassic World: Dominion Set to Resume Production in Early July!

By Maggie Dela Paz BEGIN SLIDESHOW Jurassic World: Dominion set to resume UK production in early July Three months after production had been temporarily suspended on Colin Treverrow’s Jurassic World: Dominion last March, Universal Pictures has official confirmed that filming is finally set to resume the second week of July at Pinewood Studios in the UK. The highly-anticipated third installment will be the first major film production to be able to restart filming following the British Film Commission’s recently released COVID-19 safety guidelines. RELATED: Producer Frank Marshall Calls Jurassic World: Dominion “Start of a New Era” According to Deadline, the studio’s top executives and producers have been working together nonstop to devise the safety measures needed to restart production with the studio allotting around $5 million to cover the expenses needed for the production’s safety protocols. “Anyone with symptoms will be isolated immediately before being sent home,” the Universal production executive said in a statement to the outlet. “We want to make sure that we are going above and beyond the national protocols to create a safe environment. Cost isn’t our main concern now: it’s safety. We will take direction from our medical team, but we’re confident that with the staggered scheduling and zones of talent and crew, along with a system of contact tracing, we can move forward with limited delay in production.” One of the protocols that will be strictly implemented is that all cast and crew will be tested multiple times throughout filming with some of the cast including Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, who are coming from the U.S., will be put into a two-week quarantine period before they could be allowed to go to the set. The full details of the studio’s meticulous safety protocols are listed below: The commission of a private medical facility called Your Doctor to manage the entire production’s medical requirements. This will include Covid-19, fever and antibody testing but they will also review all hand sanitizer, social distancing measures, updates to government and best practice guidelines. Your Doctor will continually update the production’s safety measures as the science and environment changes and will be available for cast consultations to review health and safety concerns.

The studio has commissioned Your Doctor to test all crew before they start on the production. They will then test the crew at times throughout production. The whole crew will also be antibody tested. Thousands of tests are expected to be carried out over the shoot period.

All crew will be temperature tested every day and not allowed on site until complete. Two walk-through temperature testing stations are being built at each end of Pinewood Studios with capacity of 1,000 crew over 2 hours. Each test station will have a compliment of doctors, nurses and isolation booths. Crew will be verified that they have been tested by a bespoke RFID system that registers when a crew member has been temperature tested. Crew will also be given a paper wristband for identification by security as a fall back. Additional temperature test stations will be set up on location as required.

The studio is putting up around 1,800 signs across Pinewood and more on location. These will include reminders that crew numbers will be limited in various locations, the need for social distancing (six feet of separation) and one-way systems in operation.

The studio is rolling out a full COVID training program to be undertaken by all staff before starting. Universal will also do specific training for specialist groups (e.g. costume and makeup).

The studio is manufacturing 150 hand sanitizer stations to be positioned at points around Pinewood Studios. They are also putting in an extra 60 sinks. All crew members will also be given an individual hand sanitizer bottle when they start.

Production will double the cleaning recommendations and employ a large cleaning team who will continually clean all the touch points across the site in addition to all common areas, toilets, welfare and kitchens. They will clean with specialized antiviral sprays appropriate to the situation. In the evenings all toilets, communal areas, welfare areas, kitchens, trucks and sets will be antiviral fogged. Props, grip, SFX and camera will use specialized antistatic cleaning systems.

The studio is setting up a ‘Greenzone’ for the shooting cast and crew which will have an enhanced testing environment. The ‘Greenzone’ will be policed to stop any untested crew from coming in as a further measure to prevent any spread of COVID.

Universal will have additional security detail maintaining the temperature testing centers and a further team who will check crew are eligible to go into the protected greenzones. Security team will be trained in COVID measures to ensure that the required operations are followed. RELATED: Mission: Impossible 7 Might Restart Filming in September Steven Spielberg and Colin Trevorrow return to executive produce Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s Jurassic World: Dominion, with Trevorrow once again directing the next chapter in one of the biggest franchises in the history of cinema. Producers Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley once again partner with Spielberg and Trevorrow in leading the filmmakers for this installment. The upcoming threequel will be starring returning cast members from the first two Jurassic World films include Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jake Johnson, Omar Sy Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith as well as original Jurassic Park stars Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum. It will also feature Mamoudou Athie (Sorry for You Loss), DeWanda Wise (She’s Gotta Have It), Dichen Lachman (Animal Kingdom, Altered Carbon) and Scott Haze (Venom, Antlers). Joining the Jurassic team for the first time is Emily Carmichael (Pacific Rim Uprising, The Black Hole), who will craft the Jurassic World 3 screenplay with Trevorrow. They will work off a story by Derek Connolly and Trevorrow, who together co-wrote Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Jurassic World: Dominion is currently set to debut in theaters on June 11, 2021. ComingSoon.net recommends all readers comply with CDC guidelines and remain as isolated as possible during this urgent time.







9

images SHARE TWEET Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.