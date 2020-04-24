Chris Hemsworth Says Thor: Love and Thunder Is ‘One of the Best Scripts’ He’s Read in Years

During an interview with The Philadelphia Inquirer, MCU star Chris Hemsworth shared his thoughts on the highly-anticipated Thor: Love and Thunder, co-written and directed by Oscar-winner Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit, Thor: Ragnarok, What We Do in the Shadows) saying, “It’s one of the best scripts I’ve read in years.”

“It’s Taika at his most extreme,” Hemsworth continued, “and at his best. If the version I read is the one we get running with, it’s going to be pretty insane.”

Thor: Love and Thunder will be directed by Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit) on a script co-written by him and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Someone Great), which will be the followup to Waititi’s wildly successful 2017 sequel Thor: Ragnarok. Oscar-winner Natalie Portman is set to return as Jane and will now be wielding the mighty Mjolnir. Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson will also return as Thor and Valkyrie, respectively. Academy Award winner Christian Bale (The Dark Knight trilogy) will portray the main antagonist in the film. The female Thor storyline is based on Jason Aaron’s run on “The Mighty Thor” in which a cancer-stricken Jane Foster takes up the mantle and powers of Thor.

Thor and Valkyrie were last seen in this year’s highest-grossing film of all time Avengers: Endgame, with the god of thunder entrusting his responsibilities as the King of Asgard to Valkyrie as he joins the Guardians of the Galaxy on their next mission. According to Vin Diesel, the Guardians might also make an appearance in the fourth Thor film.

Originally set to debut on November 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder will now be arriving in theaters on February 18, 2022.