Frozen 2: Kristen Bell teases a more grown-up story for sequel

In a recent interview with Comic Book, Golden Globe nominee Kristen Bell (The Good Place) teased that the highly-anticipated Frozen 2 will feature a slightly more mature story this time around. It’s been six years since the original film debuted, so the young fans of the original will still be interested!

“It is a story that we waited a long time so that it would reveal itself to the creators. What is the next progression in these characters’ lives that needs to be told? Not just like, ‘What’s another storyline we could do?”

Bell says that the sequel “grew up a little bit,” however, “It’ll still be appropriate for kids and kids will still love it, but these girls have grown up as well a little bit. I think the original fans of Frozen, who were little girls and now might not think it’s for them, will be pleasantly surprised.”

The highly-anticipated sequel, Frozen 2, will see the return of stars Kristen Bell (The Good Place), Idina Menzel and Josh Gad (Murder on the Orient Express), as well as the additions of Sterling K. Brown (This is Us) and Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld).

Why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she’ll set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey. In Frozen, Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In Frozen 2, she must hope they are enough.

The film is helm by Academy Award-winning team—directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck with Peter Del Vecho serving as a producer. It also feature music from Oscar-winning songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Frozen 2 opens in U.S. theaters on November 22.

The first film was the smash hit of 2013, landing as the highest-grossing animated film of all-time and the highest-grossing film of the year with over $1.2 billion grossed worldwide. Frozen received rave reviews from critics and audiences, winning Oscars for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song for “Let It Go,” which also reached the top five on the Billboard 100.