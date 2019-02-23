Marvel’s Black Widow: Kevin Feige clarifies film won’t receive an R rating

Despite rumors to the contrary, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has now clarified that the planned Black Widow solo movie with Scarlett Johansson will not be given an R rating.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Feige debunked the rumor outright, saying: “It never was going to be [R-rated]. Somebody writes, ‘I hear it’s R-rated!’ And then everybody writes it up.” He was then asked if that statement was him officially putting an end to the rumor and his response was a simple, “Yes. Correct.”

There you have it, no R-rated Black Widow movie. But would the rating have made much of a difference?

Johansson made her debut as the Black Widow character in 2010’s Iron Man 2 and has appeared in multiple other Marvel Studios movies including Captain America: The WInter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, and both of the Avengers movies. She most recently reprised the role of Natasha Romanov in the this summer’s biggest blockbuster Avengers: Infinity War. Widow, along with all of the core Avengers (Iron Man, Hulk, Thor, Captain America and presumably Hawkeye) survived the events of that film will return for Avengers: Endgame.

