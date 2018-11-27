Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel & spinoff in the works

Ahead of next month’s release of Sony’s upcoming animated feature Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, The Hollywood Reporter brings word that a sequel and spinoff are currently in the works at the studio.

Sony Pictures Animation is teaming up with director Joaquim Dos Santos (Avatar: The Last Airbender, Voltron) to helm the sequel, while Lauren Montgomery (Volton, Batman: Year One) is in negotiations to direct an all-female Spidey spinoff. Bek Smith (Zoo) will write the script.

Into the Spider-Verse producer Amy Pascal will return to produce both upcoming features, and Phil Lord and Chris Miller will be creatively involved in the projects. The outlet notes that producer Avi Arad will return in some capacity to the future features. No details have been released on the projects.

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the creative minds behind The LEGO Movie and 21 Jump Street, bring their unique talents to a fresh vision of a different Spider-Man Universe, with a groundbreaking visual style that’s the first of its kind. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse introduces Brooklyn teen Miles Morales, and the limitless possibilities of the Spider-Verse, where more than one can wear the mask.

Shameik Moore, star of The Get Down and Dope, voices Miles Morales in the film. He is joined by Liev Schreiber as Kingpin, Mahershala Ali as Miles’ Uncle Aaron, Brian Tyree Henry as Miles’ father Jefferson, Luna Lauren Velez as Miles’ mother Rio, Lily Tomlin as Aunt May, with Hailee Steinfeld as Spider-Gwen, Jake Johnson as Peter Parker along with Kimiko Glenn (Orange Is the New Black) as SP//dr aka Peni Parker; comedian John Mulaney as Spider-Ham; and Nicolas Cage as Spider-Man Noir.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman. The script was written by Phil Lord. The producers are Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Christina Steinberg.

The animated feature will swing into theaters on December 14, 2018.