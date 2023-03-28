5 John Wick Spin-off Movies We’d Love to See

Now that John Wick: Chapter 4 has blasted its way to box office and critical glory — it’s genuinely amazing — it’s time to look ahead at where the action franchise could go.

Thanks to the creative brains behind the quadrilogy, we have a handful of characters strong enough to lead their own respective series. So let’s look at a few of my favorite would-be John Wick spin-offs. You know they’re coming, especially with Ballerina and The Continental already on the way, so there’s no use resisting, folks.

Akira & Caine

This one is obvious. In Chapter 4, we meet Akira, Koji’s daughter, and concierge of the Osaka Continental. When Caine (Donnie Yen) kills Koji (Hiroyuki Sanada), he tells Akira to come find him should she seek revenge. She does just that in a post-credit scene, potentially setting up a spinoff in which she tracks down or teams up with Caine in another adventure. We could also further explore Akira’s backstory and learn more about Caine in the process — his past friendship with John and the many ways he served the High Table to protect his daughter. Come on, this movie basically writes itself!

The Bowery King

The world wept when Laurence Fishburne didn’t reprise his role as Morpheus in The Matrix Resurrections. Thankfully, the actor reunited with Keanu in John Wick: Chapter 2, 3, and 4, carving out a fascinating side character in the process. The Bowery King controls much of New York’s underworld and, in the right hands, might be unique enough to lead a series of films exploring the power struggles between opposing leaders in NYC. I’m always down for more Fishburne, and since we’ve only seen glimpses of the King’s work in John Wick, I assume there’s a lot more to the man’s story. Also, we need more of Jason Mantzoukas’ Tick Tock Man.

Cassian

Cassian, played by Common, held his own against John in two fights throughout Chapter 2 and was last seen sitting on a train with a knife sticking in his aorta. I was shocked the character didn’t at least make a cameo in Chapters 3 or 4, seeing how his conflict with John remains unresolved. At the very least, he could have popped up alongside the Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne) and offered to repay John for letting him live. That said, there’s a little more to explore here. Maybe not as a stand-alone feature, but Cassian would make a welcome addition to future movies in any capacity.

Nobody

One of the best parts of John Wick: Chapter 4 is Shamier Anderson’s “Nobody,” aka “Tracker.” His character goes on a unique journey in the sequel, hunting, protecting, and eventually admiring John after our boy saves his dog from certain death. A spinoff that follows Mister Nobody as he scours the land in pursuit of expensive targets (all in a bid to buy his dream house) could make for a thrilling series of films. Considering his fondness for John, it makes sense that he would occasionally bump into Winston (Ian McShane) and endure run-ins with other assassins and competitors. But, really, I just want to see the man settle down with his nut-chewing pal.

Sofia

Halle Berry left quite the mark during her brief screentime in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. Sofia Al-Azwar’s character aids John’s journey to meet the Elder and kicks plenty of ass alongside her two dogs before promptly vacating the picture. She’s absent from Chapter 4, which is a shame considering she and John proved a formidable duo. Still, I’d love to see her appear in future films if only to resolve her personal story. Sofia’s daughter is in hiding, you see? And only John knows where she is. So, a film designed around Sofia’s quest to locate her kid while evading the treacherous High Table is a flick I’d pay to see.