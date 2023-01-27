Maybe I Do Interview: Diane Keaton on the Movie’s Star-Studded Cast

ComingSoon Editor-in-Chief Tyler Treese spoke with Maybe I Do star Diane Keaton about the upcoming comedy movie, which is now in theaters. The duo discussed working with Emma Roberts and working during the pandemic.

“Michelle and Allen have reached the point in their relationship to take the next steps toward marriage. Thinking it is a good idea to invite their parents to finally meet, they set a dinner and make it a family affair,” says the synopsis. “To everyone’s surprise, the affair takes on a whole new meaning as the parents already know each other all too well – they’ve been cheating on their spouses for months…with each other. Trapped in this precarious predicament, they try to hide their dalliances from the kids while confronting their spouse’s lovers head-on. Let the games begin!”

Tyler Treese: At the core of this movie is this really interesting look at love and aging. What did you find most interesting about it?

Diane Keaton: Well, you’re saying the best thing I could possibly say. So why don’t we just have you repeat it and I’ll go, “God, you’re so right,” because you are right! It’s quite nice.

What I thought was so interesting about your character and the affair with William H. Macy’s character is that you’re both romantics at heart. You’re looking for companionship and conversation rather than lust.

You’re absolutely right, that’s it. Looking for companionship, looking for somebody to really take a change for me so that I could kind of get to be … well, actually, the whole thing is just everyone in this movie, they all have issues, which are just human, right?

For sure. Emma Roberts does such a great job as your daughter in the movie. How was working with her?

She is so great. She’s going to have a huge life doing movies and acting, I think. I mean, she’s just great.

Even though your relationship with your husband in the movie — Richard Gere — isn’t going at its best, there’s still such a great chemistry between you two. How was it working off of him?

Oh, it couldn’t have been better. It could not have possibly been better. He’s amazing. I really enjoyed that very much, being his wife, but he didn’t seem to want to marry me in real life. I need to get someone to marry me. So I thought I’d try, but he didn’t even glance my way [laughs]!

There’s such a fun aspect of the two parents that were having affairs with each other getting brought together. How was interacting with Susan Sarandon?

Susan is a pro. She is a pro, do you understand? Amazing — that’s what she is. I have that little fight scene with her at the end, you know? She’s really a great actress.