December 24 Through 31 Blu-ray, Digital and DVD Releases

New Movies on Blu-ray/DVD

Ad Astra

Astronaut Roy McBride (Brad Pitt) travels to the outer edges of the solar system to find his missing father and unravel a mystery that threatens the survival of our planet.

Rambo: Last Blood

In a deadly journey of vengeance, Rambo must confront his past and unearth his ruthless combat skills to exact revenge in a final mission.

Judy

Renée Zellweger stars in this unforgettable portrait of showbiz legend Judy Garland.

The Gallows Act II

While pursuing her dreams of stardom, a teenage actress is drawn into the dark world of a malevolent spirit in this supernatural thriller from Blumhouse.

Adopt a Highway

Just released from a 21-year prison sentence, Russ finds an abandoned baby in a dumpster and soon realizes this could be his chance at redemption.

The Kill Team

When a young US soldier in Afghanistan witnesses other recruits killing civilians under the direction of a sadistic sergeant, he begins to fear that the men he’s serving with might be the ones to kill him.

Automation

A workplace robot, AUTO, transforms into a killing machine when he discovers he will be replaced by a more efficient model. AUTO fears being terminated and will stop at nothing to prevent his own destruction. The human employees must band together to stop him before it’s too late.

Gags The Clown

An unidentified man in Green Bay, WI has captured worldwide attention for roaming the streets dressed as a clown. Many write it off as a harmless prank, others aren’t so sure. When a group of friends cross paths with the clown everyone calls Gags, his true intentions are revealed.

Twin Flower (DVD)

In a South of Italy full of beauty and hidden dangers, two adolescents, abused and damaged by life, Anna, whose father has been murdered and Basim, an immigrant orphan, escape together towards a new start.

Monochrome: Black White & Blue (DVD)

An unveiling of social unrest and the struggle to be free underscored by 300 years of music from the drum beats of Haiti to Blues to rap. This is the story of a journey as told by songs of life, asking the ultimate question “how far have we come?”

Reissues

The Peanut Butter Solution

Peanut butter is the secret ingredient for magic potions made by two friendly ghosts. Eleven-year-old Michael loses all of his hair when he gets a fright and uses the potion to get his hair back.

The Titfield Thunderbolt

This endearing Ealing comedy tells the story of the inhabitants of Titfield, who endeavor to prove that their single-track railway is the only form of transport for the village.

Passport to Pimlico

An unearthed document shows that part of a London district belongs to Burgundy, France and the people who live in the area waste no time declaring themselves independant of Britain’s taxes, laws and post-WWII restrictions!

New on Digital HD

Gemini Man (exclusive deleted scene)

Will Smith stars in the nonstop action thrill-ride from Academy Award-winning director Ang Lee. Retired hitman (Smith) is forced on the run and finds himself hunted by his ultimate adversary – a younger clone of himself.

Adventure Force 5 (exclusive clip)

When their quiet beach town is invaded by a mysterious threat, five kids – a gamer, comic book geek, inventor, skater and martial artist – must band together to fight back, using an arsenal of homemade gadgets – all of which are inspired by Walmart’s real-life Adventure Force toy brand.

She’s Missing

When her best friend goes missing at a rodeo, Heidi goes on a search across the desert, digging up secrets and encountering the violence of life on the road.

The Addams Family

The eccentrically macabre family moves to a bland suburb where Wednesday Addams’ friendship with the daughter of a hostile and conformist local reality show host exacerbates conflict between the families in this new animated Addams Family adventure.

Zombieland: Double Tap

Columbus, Tallahassee, Wichita, and Little Rock move to the American heartland as they face off against evolved zombies, fellow survivors, and the growing pains of the snarky makeshift family 10 years after the apocalypse.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Maleficent and her goddaughter Aurora begin to question the complex family ties that bind them as they are pulled in different directions by impending nuptials, unexpected allies, and dark new forces at play.