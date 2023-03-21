Midnight Suns’ Morbius Trailer Reveals That Morbin’ Time Is Right Now

Midnight Suns is burning through its season pass and is close to getting its third post-launch character, Morbius. The vampire doctor made his debut in a new trailer, which not only gave players an in-game look at the character, but also explained when he’ll be joining the squad. Surprisingly, Morbius is out now.

This cinematic trailer for this expansion called The Hunger pits Morbius against Dracula, as shown by the handful of cutscenes in the footage. It doesn’t give players a look at Morbius’ gameplay intricacies but does contain a few battle shots. It’s unclear if a gameplay breakdown is in the works, given the surprise drop of this DLC.

The Hunger also, fittingly, adds a laboratory to the Abbey, which seems to let users juice specific stats of their heroes.

Morbius is the third of four announced DLC heroes. Storm is the final one and, if the game keeps up its pattern, will likely be released around this time next month. Each character has been $14.99 or included in its $49.99 season pass.