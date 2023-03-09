RoboCop: Rogue City Trailer Shows Gameplay, New Release Date Window

RoboCop: Rogue City has had a general release window for some time, but now developer Teyon has announced a slight delay and shown a bunch of new gameplay. Per the new RoboCop: Rogue City gameplay trailer, the shooter will no longer be released in June 2023 as originally announced but will instead come out will be coming out in September 2023 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The Switch version was not mentioned.

The new Rogue City trailer made its debut at Nacon Connect, which showed a few games from the publisher’s upcoming slate. This new footage has a bit more bombastic gameplay than was previously shown, as its last trailer from July 2022 only had short snippets that were rapidly spliced together.

Check out the RoboCop: Rogue City trailer below:

Only RoboCop can clean up the crime-ridden streets of Old Detroit!



Follow the part man, part machine in this gameplay trailer combining detective work and gory shoot-outs.

You can get your hands on #RoboCopRogueCity in September 2023. ? pic.twitter.com/erz8AJJT7F — Nacon (@Nacon) March 9, 2023

Teyon is mostly known for its shooters based on film franchises from the 1980s. It developed Rambo: The Video Game in 2014, an on-rails shooter that was critically panned. According to a report by YouTuber Matt McMuscles, the game was plagued with development issues that ranged from management to marketing to scope, which resulted in an average score of 37. Terminator: Resistance was widely seen as a better title, with a higher average score of 55 and then a 61 for its enhanced version.