Hellboy Game Trailer Shows Mike Mignola’s Iconic Style

During the preshow of this year’s Game Awards, a roguelite action adventure game based on the popular Darkhorse comic Hellboy was announced with a stylish trailer.

This reveal trailer emulates the distinct style of Mike Mignola’s Hellboy comics, with heavy shadows and fearsome creature designs.

“Hellboy Web of Wyrd is a roguelite action adventure with an original story created in partnership with Dark Horse Comics and creator Mike Mignola,” reads the game’s Steam description. “When an agent goes missing, Hellboy investigates. Prepare for monstrous toe-to-toe brawling.”

You can check out the Hellboy Web of Wyrd reveal trailer below:

Hellboy Web of Wyrd currently has no release date. It is being developed by Upstream Arcade and published by Good Shepherd Entertainment and is based on Mike Mignola’s beloved comic series, Hellboy.