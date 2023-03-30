John Cena Announced as Playable Golfer in PGA Tour 2K23

John Cena was a big part of WWE 2K23, and now he will be playing a part in another 2K sports game. The wrestler and actor is going to be a free downloadable character in PGA Tour 2K23 on April 7.

Cena is not the only non-traditional golfer in the game, as basketball players Michael Jordan and Steph Curry are also playable in PGA Tour 2K23. Cena, as seen in the featured image, is fittingly decked out in red, white, and blue clothes. Information regarding future DLC like Nelly Korda and the Barstool Sports Fore Play Podcast crew as playable golfers, courses like the Spyglass Hill Golf Course and Pinehurst No. 2, and Eastside Golf gear, will all be coming soon.

PGA Tour 2K23 is also going to have a few free trials. While PlayStation Plus Extra subscribers can already play a free trial of the game, PGA Tour 2K23 will temporarily be free on Xbox platforms from 9:00 a.m. PT on April 6 to 11:00 a.m. PT on April 9. The Steam free trial will run from 10:00 a.m. PT on April 6 through 10:00 a.m. PT on April 10.