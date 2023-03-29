PlayStation Plus Essential April 2023 Lineup Revealed

Sony has unveiled the trio of PlayStation Plus Essential titles for April 2023. These games are Meet Your Maker, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and Tails of Iron and will be available from April 4 to May 1.

Meet Your Maker is the biggest of the three since it is a new release, which Sony noted when it revealed on March 14 that the game was launching on the service. This shooter from Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive focuses on user-created content and has players invading other user-made dungeons like a mix of Mario Maker, Doom, and Minecraft. It’ll be launching on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure was a PS5 launch title, but is coming to both PS4 and PS5 PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers. This platformer takes Sackboy into 3D and features co-op and musical levels that bob to the beat of songs like “Uptown Funk” by Bruno Mars and “Toxic” by Britney Spears. The game was received relatively well and settled on an average score of 80 on OpenCritic. It’s also still getting free DLC all these years later in the form of costumes.

Tails of Iron is the smallest of the three and is also going to available on PS4 and PS5. This hand-drawn 2D soulslike RPG has players taking down a clan of frogs through difficult melee battles. And while widely known as a difficult game, developer Odd Bug Studio added more difficulty options in a free update that also included new quests and bosses. This title also garnered positive reviews and sits at an 83 on OpenCritic.

The PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium lineups for April will be revealed at a later date, likely in week or two.