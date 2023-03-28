The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Gameplay Demo Breaks Down New Mechanics

As was recently announced, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was the subject of Nintendo’s latest stream, which revealed more of what the upcoming Switch game will play like before it comes out on May 12. The video had a breakdown of some of Link’s new abilities, as well as a few differences that can be seen in this version of Hyrule.

Eiji Aonuma, the longtime producer of the series, walked players through the demo as he played it. He gave little explainers on Link’s new moves: Recall, Ultrahand, Fuse, and Ascend. They all seem to be naturally integrated into Tears of the Kingdom‘s sandbox and give players more agency in how they go about and interact with the world in a way that made Breath of the Wild such an acclaimed title. Of course, Aonuma noted that players can think of unique combinations or uses for Link’s powers, as was the case for the last game.

There’s also a new Switch console coming out to celebrate the game. This $359.99 OLED model has iconography from the series all over it, including the Joy-Cons, dock, and the back of the system, but, since the game isn’t out until later, doesn’t come with Tears of the Kingdom. It will be available on April 28, which is a few weeks before the game comes out.

A $24.99 Switch carrying case and a $74.99 Pro controller are dropping alongside the game on May 12. Pre-orders for everything should be available later today.