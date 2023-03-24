Tekken 8’s Jack-8 Trailer Has a Robot Beating Up a Jaguar-Masked Luchador

By Michael Leri

The Jack line of robots has been in every main Tekken over the years, and the latest Tekken 8 trailer gives a more substantial view of the newest version. While Jack-8 had already been confirmed and in other pieces of footage, this trailer is all about him and his high-tech arsenal.

Jack-8 is a heavy hitter and has access to big weapons and brutal attacks. As pointed out by YouTuber Hi? Buff Gigas Please!, a few of Jack-8’s moves have been pulled from prior games, his predecessor Prototype Jack, and Tekken 7‘s Gigas. Some are even references to his appearances in various cutscenes and appear to factor into the Heat system, which is new to Tekken 8.

Despite the continual drip feed of character trailers, Bandai Namco still has reveal Tekken 8‘s release window.

