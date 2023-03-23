Sonic Origins Plus Announced, Brings 12 Game Gear Titles

Much like Sonic Mania‘s Plus add-on in 2018, Sonic Origins is getting an upgrade. Sonic Origins Plus brings 12 Game Gear games to the collection, along with another playable character. This package will be available on Sonic’s birthday, June 23, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

The bundle that contains everything will be $39.99, but those who already own Sonic Origins can pay $10 for the upgrade through the Plus Expansion Pack. The physical version comes with a physical art book and reversible cover.

The previously released Premium Fun Pack and Classic Music Pack will also be included in Plus. The Premium Fun Pack has 11 additional hard missions, 10 letterbox backgrounds, character animation in the main menu, an “Island Camera” control function over the islands on the main menu, and character animations on the music islands. The Classic Music pack has 73 Sonic tunes from Sonic the Hedgehog Spinball, Knuckles’ Chaotix, and Sonic 3D Blast.

The 12 Game Gear games are the biggest addition in Plus. These titles from Sega’s large handheld are:

Tails’ Sky Patrol

Tails Adventures

Sonic the Hedgehog

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Sonic the Hedgehog: Triple Trouble

Sonic Spinball

Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

Sonic Blast

Sonic Drift

Sonic Drift 2

Sonic Labryinth

Sonic Chaos

Plus also adds Amy Rose as a playable character in Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD, which were in the vanilla version of the bundle. Given those four original titles and the 12 Game Gear games, Sonic Origins Plus has around 16 total games, although there are two versions of the first two Sonic games.