Darker TMNT Game Inspired by God of War in Development

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have been making quite a few appearances in the gaming space, from cameos to re-releases to throwbacks. However, the turtles are finally getting their own new, non-retro game, one that will be more mature since it follows The Last Ronin, the grim graphic novel that started in 2020.

Senior Vice President for Games and Emerging Media at Paramount Global Doug Rosen confirmed this upcoming title in an interview with Polygon. It will be a third-person action role-playing game much in line with the two most recent God of War titles and “authentic” to The Last Ronin‘s story where only one of the four turtles is alive. And like those God of War games, players will mostly play as one character, but inhabit others in flashback sequences. It wasn’t directly stated, but it appears to be a single-player experience.

This more mature story is in line with Shredder’s recent appearance in Call of Duty and both are quite far from the family-friendly vibe TMNT games usually have. Rosen stated that there are ways to aim TMNT at multiple age groups and Paramount is taking “multiple approaches [to the TMNT franchise]” and not “[dialing] back to make the game something it shouldn’t be.”

Rosen, however, did not reveal what team was developing this AAA TMNT game, but did say that Paramount has found the right partner for the job. He also noted that it was probably a “few years” away, and that players should expect more details on this more mature title and other TMNT games over the coming months and years, as vague as that promise was.

It’s unclear if this is the title that was mentioned at a convention in September 2022. However, given how Rosen said it was still a ways off, the mysterious game at the convention is likely something else.