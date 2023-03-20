Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon Is Getting Its Own ‘Intense’ & ‘Huge’ Video Game

Zack Snyder’s upcoming Rebel Moon movie won’t be just a movie. According to the director himself, it will also be getting its own big video game.

As noted by Video Games Chronicle, Snyder went on The Nerd Queens podcast to speak about the film (as well as the Autumn Snyder Tribute Fund, the fund that was started after his daughter’s death). Earlier in the podcast, he talked about a graphic novel and how he’s thinking of doing an animated short, but about an hour and eight minutes in, he started speaking about an unannounced role-playing game.

“The one thing that I am really having a really good time with is, and I don’t even know if I am supposed to talk about it, this RPG that they’re doing that is just literally insane and so immersive and so intense and so huge. We talked about how we would do that game and we just said, ‘Let’s go.'”

He said he didn’t want to say much, but he continued.

“It was pitched to me, because I’ve always wanted to do an RPG, they were like, ‘We could do at this scale,’ [makes a small gesture with his hands] or we could do it at a ridiculous scale.’ I was like, ‘Well, ridiculous scale is clearly the scale we should be doing it at.’ And they were like, ‘Well, it’s gonna take so much time because we gotta do all these brain dumps. You’ve gotta tell us everything in the universe, what’s happening.’ And I was like, ‘That’s fine. I am happy to do it. Let’s go all the way.'”

Snyder then reaffirmed it would be a “completely realized universe,” but then said he couldn’t say more because he wasn’t supposed to talk about it. It’s not clear what developer is behind this game, when it would be more formally revealed, or when it would be coming out.

This video game (along with the aforementioned graphic novel and potential animated short) is in line with what Snyder has said in the past. He told The Hollywood Reporter in July 2021 that he hopes Rebel Moon “becomes a massive IP and a universe that can be built out.”

Snyder’s films have had game adaptations or tie-ins in the past, but they were relegated to his early work. There was a PSP game called 300: March to Glory that came out near the 2007 movie. Watchmen: The End is Nigh coincided with his 2009 interpretation of the graphic novel. His 2010 film Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole had a game tie-in near its release, as well. However, none of his following films, outside of a Batman v Superman endless runner on mobile devices, had a noticeable space in the video game industry, as the nature of video game tie-ins had changed at that point.