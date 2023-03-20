Resident Evil 4 Anime Short Blends Grisly Horror With Cute Art

The Resident Evil 4 remake is a dark and gritty game with an art style that matches that tone. However, Capcom has flipped that with a new animated short that keeps the gruesome details, but puts them in a more charming setting.

This promotional video titled “Leon and the Mysterious Village” has protagonist Leon Kennedy walking into the first big village of Resident Evil 4 and has him coming across different Ganados before being greeted with an axe. The intro also teases a few enemy types, including a Garrador and Del Lago.

The title also notes that this is only the first episode, meaning there will likely be a few more. And as hinted at by the title, it seems to be emulating World Masterpiece Theater, which was a staple in Japanese anime that told different iterations of classical stories.