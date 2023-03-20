Resident Evil 4 Anime Short Blends Grisly Horror With Cute Art

By Michael Leri

The Resident Evil 4 remake is a dark and gritty game with an art style that matches that tone. However, Capcom has flipped that with a new animated short that keeps the gruesome details, but puts them in a more charming setting.

This promotional video titled “Leon and the Mysterious Village” has protagonist Leon Kennedy walking into the first big village of Resident Evil 4 and has him coming across different Ganados before being greeted with an axe. The intro also teases a few enemy types, including a Garrador and Del Lago.

The title also notes that this is only the first episode, meaning there will likely be a few more. And as hinted at by the title, it seems to be emulating World Masterpiece Theater, which was a staple in Japanese anime that told different iterations of classical stories.

Michael Leri
Michael Leri

Michael Leri is ComingSoon's Senior Gaming Editor. He prides himself on playing and finishing as many video games as he can in all sorts of genres from shooters to platformers to weird indie experiments. There's always something to learn from rolling credits and that thirst for experience and knowledge is mostly what drives him. You can find him on Twitter, Backloggd, and Letterboxd @OrangeFlavored.

Share article

Trending

Marvel and DC

Related

X