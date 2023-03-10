Lego Announces 2 More Mario Lego Sets

Lego has taken to Mario Day to announce two new Lego sets based around Nintendo’s biggest franchise. The brick-building company revealed a new Dry Bowser set and teased one that involves Donkey Kong, too.

As shown in the video below, this 1,321-piece Dry Bowser set was the main focus and is releasing on August 1 for $109.99. Senior Interactive Play Designer Didier Agani gave a walkthrough of the castle, showing its secret routes, a Toad in peril, the “boss” fight with Dry Bowser, Bowser’s gym, and a key block people can scan with Mario to unlock a secret block at the castle’s base. And since this is an expansion, it works with the other the Lego versions of Mario, Luigi, and Peach, but they are not included here.

The video also teases what’s to come, as shown by a Lego Mario riding a Lego Donkey Kong. It doesn’t reveal exactly what this set will be, but it will be releasing sometime in the summer. More details are coming soon.

The rest of the celebratory video goes through the giant Bowser set, which released in 2022, and the 14-foot tall version that went up at certain places across the world.