TMNT’s Shredder Is Heading to Call of Duty

Call of Duty has had many crossovers over the years including The Terminator and Godzilla. And now the series is welcoming in another pop culture icon in the form of Shredder from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

A new evil will rise ?⚔️ pic.twitter.com/jA5f7ogAbp — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) March 8, 2023

The game’s Twitter account tweeted out a mysterious teaser trailer that closely zooms in all around the Foot Clan leader before revealing his silhouetted figure in full. The trailer then points to March 21, a possible release date for the new character. The fine print of the trailer mentions Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone (like Warzone 2.0, though, and not the original), so it’s likely that Shredder will be an Operator for both.

The two are partially through their second season, which kicked off on February 15. The season brought a new Ronin Operator, kodachis that players could dual wield, and a Path of the Ronin event with challenges based around on the Seven Virtues of Bushido, all of which would slightly fit in with Shredder, as he’s based around a bunch of samurai motifs.