Metal: Hellsinger DLC Adds New Songs From Lacuna Coil, Lorna Shore Vocalists

Metal: Hellsinger got one big free update in December 2022, and now the rhythmic first-person shooter is about to get its first piece of paid DLC called Dream of the Beast. This new expansion has a few skins and a weapon as well as songs from Cristina Scabbia from Lacuna Coil and Will Ramos from Lorna Shore.

Dream of the Beast will be $3.99 and launch on March 29 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The PS4 and Xbox One ports that released later were not mentioned.

The DLC comes with a new machine gun called The Red Right Hand and three outfits that have unique gameplay modifiers. However, developer The Outsiders didn’t detail what those new modifiers would be.

Metal: Hellsinger Review: Beat Slayer Ripping and tearing demons to the tune of metal is something Doom was always known for, but those two aspects…

And while Dream of the Beast doesn’t include any new stages, it will have two original songs from the aforementioned artists. These take advantage of a new feature that lets players choose what songs they want to play in what level, giving users more control over what tracks they can slay to. This free update with the new song selection feature is also releasing on March 29.

Aaaaaand the news are OUT!!!! AAAAAAH SO EXCITEDDDD ???

Are you ready for Dream of the Beast??? https://t.co/kvqUjAoNkH — Cristina Scabbia (@MissScabbia) March 7, 2023

Scabbia has been in the award-winning Italian goth metal band Lacuna Coil since the early 1990s. Lacuna Coil has also put out nine studios albums over the past couple decades, in addition to some EPs and a mix of live, remix, and video albums. Ramos is a recent member in the American deathcore band Lorna Shore, as he only joined in 2021. The group has released four EPs and four albums since forming in 2009, but no founding members of the band are currently still in it.