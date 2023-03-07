The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners PS VR2 Upgrade Detailed, Has Improved Visuals

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution is making its way to PC and PlayStation VR2 on March 21. The PS VR2 version is coming alongside an upgraded port of the original, which Skydance Interactive recently spoke more about. The team went over some of these improvements in a new trailer and also detailed who gets a free upgrade and who has to shell out some extra cash.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners will have enhanced lighting on PS VR2, as shown by the more vivid sunset in the aforementioned trailer. Skydance also noted it will have “improved environments” but didn’t detail exactly what that meant. However, seeing as though it was paired with the game having updated gameplay and animation, it likely just means it looks nicer and is more visually detailed on PS VR2.

Owners of the original PS VR version will be able to get a discount on this new port depending on what version they have. Those with the Tourist Edition on PS VR get the upgrade for free, while those with the standard one will have to pay $10. The vanilla version of Saints & Sinners was previously part of PlayStation Plus in November 2021 to celebrate the headset’s fifth anniversary, meaning many might only have to pay $10 for the game instead of the full price.

Saints & Sinners players will also be able to transfer their save to Chapter 2. As long as they’ve updated both to the newest version, there will be an option on the main menu of the first game to export the save and another option in the menu of the second game to import it. Skydance said it is working to make this a cross-platform feature and ComingSoon has reached out to see if this feature will be in at launch, if PS VR owners who choose not to upgrade can still export their saves to the PS VR2 version of Chapter 2, and if players can bring their PS VR save of the first game into the upgraded port on PS VR2. This article will be updated once those answers come in.