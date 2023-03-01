Gripper Trailer Reveals Release Date for Akira-Inspired Cyberpunk Game

Developer Heart Core has been developing the Akira-inspired boss rush game Gripper in one form or another for a few years now. And after some teases, the team is finally ready to reveal the release date. Gripper will be releasing on PC and Nintendo Switch on March 29 for $19.99.

The trailer delves a little into the game and showcases its unique mechanics. The protagonist, None, uses the grappling hook on his bike to rip and tear pieces off enemies. While different in presentation, Heart Core cited games like Furi and Hyper Light Drifter as inspirations. There are also segments where players have to ride their bike through obstacle-ridden tubes, which changes up the pace.

Even though it is arcadey in nature, Heart Core is emphasizing Gripper‘s narrative, too. None is trying to save his parents, something Heart Core LTD Co-Founder Kirill Zolovkin said was influenced by his own real-life loss.

“We’re thrilled to finally announce the release date for Gripper and to be so close to sharing the excitement and emotional experience that is Gripper with players around the world,” said Zolovkin. “Our love for Akira and games like Furi and Hyper Light Drifter helped inspire Gripper, along with my experience working through the loss of my mother. We thank you all for supporting us so far and are looking forward to sharing the full weight of Gripper later this month.”