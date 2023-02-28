Elden Ring DLC Announced

Elden Ring shook the industry almost one year ago, and even though it didn’t exactly coincide with its anniversary, FromSoftware celebrated the event by announcing the RPG’s first big expansion. Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is the title of its debut DLC and is releasing on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC sometime in the future.

Rise, Tarnished, and let us walk a new path together.

An upcoming expansion for #ELDENRING Shadow of the Erdtree, is currently in development.

We hope you look forward to new adventures in the Lands Between. pic.twitter.com/cjJYijM7Mw — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) February 28, 2023

The above announcement didn’t come any sort of release window or price nor did it state what it is in the DLC or how big it is. From only stated that it is now in development.

Some users are delving into the above image for details From didn’t explicitly spell out, though. For example, some think that Malenia’s brother Miquella or his alternate personality, St. Trina, is the person riding Torrent. Some are also speculating about the tree in the distance and thinking it could be a Haligtree, the failed Erdtree Malenia tried to plant, wrapping around an Erdtree.

This is the first official confirmation of DLC, but it was somewhat clear more Elden Ring was on the way. Director Hidetaka Miyazaki said at The Game Awards in December 2022 during his Game of the Year acceptance speech that there were “several more things” he wanted to do with the game. Almost all of From’s soulslike games have also gotten at least one expansion, too. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice was the only one not to receive paid DLC, as it only got a big free update about a year and a half after release that added two new modes and some outfits.