Lies of P Release Date Month Announced

Lies of P, Neowiz Games’ anticipated Bloodborne-esque take on the story of Pinocchio, now finally has a more narrow release date window. This action RPG will be coming out sometime in August on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will also launch on Game Pass.

This trailer, which debuted at IGN’s Fan Fest, has a voiceover from an antagonistic figure as it tours the game’s dark world and nightmarish creatures. The August window at the end is more specific than the company has been in the past, as it has previously only said that Lies of P was releasing sometime in 2023.

There’s not any gameplay in this latest footage, but Neowiz has released many other trailers in the past showing what the title looks like from moment to moment. As shown by these trailers, this take on Carlo Collodi’s rendition of Pinocchio seems like it is taking heavy inspiration from games like Sekiro and Nioh, as well as the aforementioned Bloodborne due to its tempo, atmosphere, and general gameplay loop.