The Expanse: A Telltale Series Trailer Shows More Gameplay, Branching Paths

The Expanse: A Telltale Series is Telltale Games’ first big title back since its untimely demise in 2018. The company has released some portions of this Deck Nine Games-developed narrative adventure game, but only sparingly so. And now, about six months after its last drop, it has released another trailer of the title, which shows more of its choice-laden gameplay.

As seen in IGN’s Fan Fest, this trailer gives players a look at some of the choices they can make. For example, there is a particularly grueling decision at the end where players have to choose between a colleague’s limb and the mission.

There are also other peeks at more traditional gameplay mechanics, as it shows protagonist Camina Drummer (who will be played once again by the show’s Cara Gee) exploring, floating around, and using a torch-like tool to cut open some metal. There are also various audio logs and scannable items peppered around, which seem to add to the narrative.

And while not in the trailer itself, Telltale reiterated on Twitter that the game is still on track for the summer. However, it strangely still won’t widely confirm what platforms it is coming to aside from PC.