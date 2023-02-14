Tomb Raider Reloaded Trailer Welcomes Netflix’s Newest Game

While Tomb Raider and Amazon have been quite the pairing as of late, streaming rival Netflix just put out the newest Tomb Raider game. Tomb Raider Reloaded is a top-down dungeon crawler that’s out now (to coincide with Lara Croft’s birthday) for iOS and Android devices, as noted by its new launch trailer.

Unlike past Tomb Raider titles, Reloaded is a much more cartoonish take on Lara Croft and her adventures. All of the action takes place in a top-down setting, with players guiding Croft through various dungeons and avoiding traps, fighting enemies, and collecting loot. According to a trailer for the game, Tomb Raider Reloaded contains no ads, no in-app purchases, and is completely free for subscribers to Netflix, as is the case with other games included the service.

While the game itself offers no real connection to any other Tomb Raider titles, the Reloaded version of Lara Croft will be voiced by Shelley Blond, Judith Gibbins, Jonell Elliott, and Keeley Hawes. Blond voiced Lara in the original title, while Gibbins played the character in Tomb Raider II and Tomb Raider III: Adventures of Lara Croft. Elliot previously portrayed the British archaeologist in Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation, Chronicles, and The Angel of Darkness. Hawes was Lara in Tomb Raider Legend, Anniversary, Underworld, and its two spin-offs Lara Croft: Guardian of the Light and Temple of Osiris. Players can even choose which of the four voice they prefer.

Tomb Raider Reloaded was developed by Emerald City Games and published by CDE Entertainment, and was originally soft-launched in certain Asian countries way back in December 2020. Crystal Dynamics — the developer of many of the Tomb Raider games — had no official hand in the making of the game, but did offer assistance on certain aspects, according to the company.

And despite the aforementioned deals with Amazon, Tomb Raider and Netflix have joined forces before, as evidenced by the upcoming anime.