Dragon Ball: The Breakers Season 2 Adds Vegeta, Gets Release Date

Dragon Ball: The Breakers is finally getting its second season of content. This second round is set to kick off on February 16 and will include some notable characters for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC title.

In a new trailer for Season 2 of Dragon Ball: The Breakers, Bandai Namco introduces fans to Vegeta, the Saiyan Prince, as the latest Raider into the game. Tasked with trying to track down Survivors, Vegeta will be able to call upon his former ally Nappa, as well as the Saibamen, enemies that can emerge from the ground and attach themselves to someone before exploding.

Of course, Vegeta’s ultimate power is the ability to turn into The Great Ape, a gigantic ape version of himself, which the trailer ends with as Vegeta and Goku get ready to fight it out. Vegeta was also previously teased in the game’s launch trailer.

Aside from the newest Raider to enter the game, Season 2 of Dragon Ball: The Breakers will also include three new Survivor skins: Yajirobe, Chi-Chi, and King Furry, the latter of whom is the King of Earth and appears early on in the Dragon Ball series.

Besides the characters, two new Transpheres — characters players can transform into using spirit summons — will be added into the game in the form of Super Saiyan Goku and a teenage version of Super Saiyan Gohan. A handful of new outfits will also be added into the game, as well as a new map, allowing players to explore a rocky field.

Bandai Namco has announced at least four seasons of support, but hasn’t detailed exactly what they’ll consist of. However, the vague outline states that each season will roughly have a similar amount of content.

In Dragon Ball: The Breakers, players take on the role of either a “Survivor” or a “Raider.” Survivors — normal citizens who don’t have any superpowers whatsoever — are sucked through a portal and into a “Temporal Seam,” where matches take place.

There, they face off against the Raider, who will be played by some of the most infamous characters in all of Dragon Ball history, including Cell, Frieza, and Buu. The goal for the Raider is to defeat all seven of the Survivors, while the Survivors aim to escape by activating the “Super Time Machine.”