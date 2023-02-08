Wild Hearts’ Cinematic Trailer Is Full of Big Beasts

Wild Hearts is coming out on February 17 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC and has had multiple gameplay videos leading up to its launch. However, this latest video is a cinematic trailer, one that presents some of the game’s beasts through a different lens.

The video goes through Wild Hearts‘ general premise, as players are hunters that build ancient Karakuri structures and utilize teamwork to go against formidable beasts called Kemono across the feudal Japan-inspired territory called Azuma. Most of the Kemono from the trailer have been in prior videos, like the giant boar, bird, and rocky gorilla. However, this cinematic trailer ends with a tease from a new enormous mountain-like bear.

The video doesn’t give a look at gameplay, but EA has released other trailers that go into its systems. These other videos have actual gameplay that showcase its Monster Hunter-esque mechanics and three-player co-op (which is cross-platform). And while it does look like Capcom’s giant series, Wild Hearts seems to have a slightly different tempo because it is being developed by Omega Force, the studio behind the Dynasty Warriors franchise.