Xbox Game Pass February 2023 Lineup Revealed

This next batch of Game Pass games have finally been revealed. Xbox showed off the six games coming to the service over the next few weeks, which includes games like Madden 23, Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition, and more.

According to a post on the Xbox website, these six games are mostly made up of older titles. The one big standout is Atomic Heart, which is the upcoming Bioshock-inspired first-person shooter set in an alternate version of Soviet Russia during the 1950s. It was originally announced in 2017 and has been a long time coming. Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition is another single-player shooter coming to the subscription services and is a current-gen remaster of the mediocrely received game that Flying Wild Hog released in 2022.

The full lineup is as follows:

Madden NFL 23 (Console and PC) EA Play (which is through Game Pass Ultimate on console) – February 9

SD Gundam Battle Alliance (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 9

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 14

Cities: Skylines – Remastered (Cloud and Xbox Series X|S) – February 15

Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 16

Atomic Heart (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 21

Wild Hearts, Electronic Arts’ upcoming Monster Hunter-esque game, is also getting a trial for Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on February 13. Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can also redeem Fallout 76‘s Modern Living Bundle DLC and The Elder Scrolls Online‘s Dragon Slayer Bundle DLC right now.

And as is the case every month, there will also be a few games leaving the service. The games leaving Game Pass on February 15 are:

Besiege (Game Preview) (Cloud, Console, and PC)

CrossfireX (Cloud and Console)

Infernax (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Recompile (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Skul: The Hero Slayer (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Last Kids on Earth (Cloud, Console, and PC)

While games always come and go from Game Pass, CrossfireX is in a little bit of a different situation since the game is being shut down entirely because it was “ultimately not where it needed to be.” The servers are closing on May 18, 2023, and the single-player campaign is being taken down with the multiplayer. While widely panned, the story mode was developed by Remedy Entertainment, the studio behind beloved games like Max Payne, Alan Wake, and Control, making it an unique entry in the developer’s gameography because of its genre and reception.