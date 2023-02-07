Nintendo Direct Announced, Will Cover First Half of 2023

Nintendo announced its first Direct since September 2022. This latest Nintendo Direct will stream on February 8 at 2 p.m. PT.

Tune in at 2 p.m. PST tomorrow, Feb. 8, for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information mostly focused on #NintendoSwitch games launching in the first half of 2023.



Watch it live here: https://t.co/8ce3reaEig pic.twitter.com/Pmf41dQWIw — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 7, 2023

As stated by the announcement tweet, this show will be around 40 minutes and “mostly” cover games releasing in the first half of 2023.

Nintendo was not more specific, but its possible that this will contain more information about The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This Breath of the Wild sequel is slated for May 12, which falls into that time frame. Nintendo has still be quite mum on the title, only showing brief trailers with very little gameplay.

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe and Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon are two of Nintendo’s other games that are also scheduled for the first half of 2023. There are also multiple Switch ports like Hogwarts Legacy, DNF Duel, Life is Strange 2, Theatrhythm Final Bar Line, Remnant: From the Ashes, MLB: The Show 23, and Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection, just to name a few, that are coming out in that window.